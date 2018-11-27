Okorocha Pledges Allegiance To APC

By Akinwale Kasali

Imo State Governor, Rochas Owelle Okorocha has said that he is still an active member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and he remains unshakable in his quest to lead the party to victory come 2019.

Okorocha made this known at the Government House, Owerri, during a media parley. He also stressed that the candidate of the party in the state for the 2019 gubernatorial poll, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, remained the best candidate for the election in the state.

The outspoken governor said that national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole is a simpleton, who is been cajoled and deceived by some disgruntled members of the party.

“I still have my numerous supporters with me, but those who are naive who want to leave and have left, I wish them good luck. This is because I cannot stop them.”

Okorocha, however, contended that he was still in the APC having been one of the founding fathers of the party in the country. “I cannot be part of destroying the mansion I have helped in building. I totally support the APC and all of its candidates for the 2019 general elections.” He further described what played out in the APC in the recent past on who emerges as its Imo State governorship candidate as a political injustice. Stating that the choice of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the state governorship candidate for the 2019 election was not the choice of the party faithful. He regretted that the APC which was known for uprightness and justice had lost its integrity and purposeful bearing. He further said that he was not embattled in any form but that the fight against him was because of his political sagacity.

Meanwhile, Okorocha had disclosed that he has the APC ticket for Imo West (Orlu) Senatorial District election, just as he added that he would coast to victory in the election.

